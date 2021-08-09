Beachgoers seem unaware Edgewater closed to swimmers after sewage overflow

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Dozens of people were seen swimming in Lake Erie at Edgewater Beach in Cleveland Monday afternoon, despite warning signs telling people the swim area was closed.

Some beachgoers told FOX 8 they didn’t see the signs because they had apparently been knocked over or were blown over by strong winds and laying on the ground.

“No one even told us the beach was closed and we we’re out there swimming walking through the beach, but the water’s nice and clear so we had no idea it was closed,” said Wanda Banks, who came to the beach with family and friends.

No lifeguards were on duty and the red warning flags that had been flying Sunday were also not visible.

(FOX 8 photo)

Fast, heavy rain Sunday caused the “overflow event” and 280,000 gallons of storm water and sewage to flow into the water leading to the public advisory.

Signs from the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District were posted on the beach warning people that the lake was potentially contaminated with E. coli and other pathogens that could be especially hazardous for the elderly, children and those who might be ill.

“That’s disgusting,” said Heather Lee. “Maybe they should put like yellow tape or something to keep people out.”

A spokesperson from the NEORSD told FOX 8 Monday they are continuing to test the water quality at Edgewater Beach, but the results will not be back until Tuesday afternoon.

People should continue to follow the warning signs and stay out of the lake at Edgewater until the water is deemed safe and the signs come down.

Anyone who touched or swam in the water should have showered off immediately, and if they begin to feel sick seek medical treatment.