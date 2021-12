TAMPA, Fla. (WJW)– A Florida beachgoer made a shocking discovery over the weekend.

The good Samaritan found $1 million worth of cocaine floating at sea near the Florida Keys, U.S. Border Patrol Chief Patrol Agent Thomas Martin said. The package contained nearly 69 pounds of the drug.

The Border Patrol and the U.S. Coast Guard retrieved the floating cocaine.

No further information was released about the incident, which remains under investigation.