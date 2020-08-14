Beach Hazards Statement: Rip current warning for portions of Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The National Weather Service has issued a Beach Hazards Statement for portions of Northeast Ohio Friday.

The alert goes into effect at 2 p.m. due to a high risk of rip currents.

The warning is for Cuyahoga, Lake, Ashtabula, Erie, Lorain, and Ottawa counties.

The National Weather Service says it is not safe to swim from Conneaut to Marblehead and Kelleys Island.

