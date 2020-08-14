Beach Hazards Statement: Rip current warning for portions of Northeast Ohio

News

by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The National Weather Service has issued a Beach Hazards Statement for portions of Northeast Ohio Friday.

The alert goes into effect at 2 p.m. due to a high risk of rip currents.

The warning is for Cuyahoga, Lake, Ashtabula, Erie, Lorain, and Ottawa counties.

The National Weather Service says it is not safe to swim from Conneaut to Marblehead and Kelleys Island.

More on your forecast in the video, above.

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News

 

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral