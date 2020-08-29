Beach Hazards Statement issued for multiple counties along Lake Erie

CLEVELAND (WJW) — If you were planning to go swimming in Lake Erie today, you’ll want to hold off due to a high risk for rip currents.

The National Weather Service issued a Beach Hazards Statement for Cuyahoga, Lake and Ashtabula Counties until 4 a.m. Sunday.

Wind and wave action will cause currents on the shore. Swimmers should not enter the water. Currents can carry swimmers from the shore, NWS reports.

