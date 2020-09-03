Beach Hazards Statement in effect for start of Labor Day weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A Beach Hazards Statement is in effect from Thursday evening through Friday night.

A high risk of rip currents is expected in Cuyahoga, Lake, and Ashtabula counties.

The National Weather Service says people should not get in the water because the wind and waves could be extremely dangerous.

