OHIO (WJW) — A beach hazards statement has been issued for several counties in Northeast Ohio through late Thursday.

According to the National Weather Service, the statement is in effect for northern Erie, Ashtabula, Lorain, Cuyahoga and Lake counties.

There is a high risk of rip currents expected. Wind and waves will cause currents on the lakeshore, according to NWS, and swimmers should not enter the water.

