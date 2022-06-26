CLEVELAND (WJW) — The National Weather Service has issued a beach hazard statement for multiple lakefront Northeast Ohio counties through Monday evening.

Those in Lake, Cuyahoga, Ashtabula and Lorain Counties are asked to avoid swimming in Lake Erie during this time due to a high risk of rip currents in the area.

Expect waves and wind to be quite active in the hours ahead, leading to currents that can easily harm swimmers.

FOX 8’s weather team says Monday’s high temps are only expected to reach the low 70s.