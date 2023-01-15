** Watch prior coverage in the player above. **

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WJW) — An upcoming fundraiser for domestic violence victims honors Aliza Sherman, a Cleveland Clinic nurse whose 2013 murder remains unsolved.

Sherman, a 53-year-old fertility nurse and mother of four, was stabbed to death in broad daylight outside her divorce attorney’s building in downtown Cleveland, days before divorce proceedings were set to begin.

A fund in Sherman’s name has been established by her daughter Jennifer, in collaboration with the Cleveland Clinic Transformation Institute and the Cleveland Clinic Enterprise Domestic Violence Committee. The fund will support the needs of Cleveland Clinic patients and caregivers who have experienced domestic violence, and create prevention and awareness programs, according to the Clinic.

The kickoff fundraiser is set for 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 23, at Canterbury Golf Club, 22000 South Woodland Road in Beachwood. The event features Elec Simon, a touring percussionist who plays with Cleveland Cavaliers drummers 216 Stix, and a “unique community of individuals, united by the goal of inspiring change.”

“Aliza truly lived her life by the Gandhi saying, ‘Be the change you wish to see in the world,'” reads the event website. “Her mantra was to always leave people and places better than how they were found.”

The effort has thus far raised $18,500 of a $50,000 goal, according to the website. To donate money or get tickets for the March event, visit the website. To donate an auction item, email Jennifer at rivchuj@ccf.org.

Sherman was killed March 24, 2013, after being stabbed 11 times. She was found lying on the sidewalk outside her attorney’s office. She was taken to a hospital, where she later died, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

Investigators from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s cold case unit in 2022 said they were collecting documentation on the case, intending to review it with city officials.

“If there is something you think you have to offer, we want to hear it,” BCI Special Agent Lindsay Mussel told the FOX 8 I-Team. “You may have that piece of information and it just might be the little piece that we need.”

Anyone with information on Sherman’s murder is urged to submit a tip online or by calling the bureau at 855-BCI-Ohio (855-224-6446). Crime Stoppers is offering a $100,000 reward.