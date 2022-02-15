Be prepared: Winter storm system bringing wicked winds, rain, snow to NE Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Northeast Ohio will see spring temperatures mid-week, but don’t be fooled!

A strong winter storm system with everything from heavy rain and strong winds to snow and sleet will impact a large portion of the area as that warm front arrives.

Here’s a timeline of what to expect and when:

Tuesday night/Wednesday morning: Temperatures will warm up overnight, with daytime highs in the low to mid-50s.

It will also get very windy, with sustained winds at between 15 to 25 miles per hour and gusts as high as 50 miles per hour. A Wind Advisory will be in effect between 4 a.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday. There could be sporadic power outages.

Wednesday night: The warmer temperatures will cause melting snow, which could lead to flooding in some areas. Heavy rain and showers begin around 9 p.m. A Flood Watch is in effect for portions of NE Ohio from Wednesday evening through late Thursday night.

Thursday morning: The bulk of the heavier rain will fall around rush hour through mid-morning Thursday. Around an inch to an inch and a half of rain is expected.

Thursday night: Rain will switch over to snow Thursday night as temps get colder. Between one to two inches of snow is expected overnight.

Friday morning: The snow could cause a dicy Friday morning commute.

Here’s a look at the 8-day forecast: