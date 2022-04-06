EWTON FALLS, Ohio (WJW) — Those near Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center may hear more “blast noises” Wednesday and Thursday, the Portage County Sheriff’s Office said.

The noise is all part of a training put on by the Ohio Army National Guard running both days.

Last month, a similar training prompted residents to call authorities about the sound of explosions and their homes shaking.

“Sounds from the explosions may be heard farther away than what occurs during normal operations,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “There will be intermittent explosions and gunfire at the facility during annual training season, which runs through September.”

The center takes up about 21,000 acres of land in Portage and Trumbull Counties and is used for training events.

Find out more about the center right here.