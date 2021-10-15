Be prepared: Lake County to distribute potassium pills in case of nuclear exposure

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Lake County will be distributing potassium iodide (KI) to people who work or live within the 10-mile emergency planning zone of the Perry Nuclear Power Plant.

Potassium iodide is a non-prescription medication that if taken within a specific time frame, can protect the thyroid from radioactive iodine, one of the contaminants that could be released in a nuclear accident or similar event. Exposure to radioactive iodine can increase the risk of thyroid cancer.

“KI is not a substitute for emergency procedures, such as evacuation and in-place sheltering during a nuclear emergency,” Mr. Graham said. “It is, however, one more protective measure we can provide to help safeguard Lake County residents.” Although KI will be available at care centers that would open as a result of a release from the power plant, in order to be effective, it must be taken within three to four hours of the start of exposure.

KI that was last issued by LCGHD is set to expire at the end of December 2021.

People can pick up their KI beginning October 22 at the Lake County General Health District at 5966 Heisley Rd. in Mentor from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

KI will also be available at the following pharmacies:

CVS Pharmacy, 1506 Mentor Ave., Painesville

CVS Pharmacy 1890 North Ridge, Painesville

CVS Pharmacy 9040 Mentor Ave., Mentor

Discounty Drug Mart, Crile Rd., Concord

More information from the county here.