Be prepared! A long stretch of cold starting this weekend has staying power! Locate your winter gear with a HUGE pattern shift ahead!

A real treat today with temperatures near or at 70°. A bright blue sky lasts until sundown. Clouds increase throughout the night.

The combination of the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole heading up the east coast and an approaching arctic front from the west will drive the widespread rain starting Friday morning. Potential for local heavy rain Friday mainly southeast.

Close up FUTURECAST for Friday

Local rainfall amounts of 1-2″+ are anticipated especially in eastern areas. We need the rain! Drought conditions remain across much of our area. Make sure you clean up any leaves or debris from your drains to avoid any flooding issues.

You will need an umbrella and other rain gear for any parades or ceremonies on Veterans Day. Here is a look at the forecast for a few Veterans Day events:

Temperatures tumble. A 30° drop by the weekend!

Scattered clipper + lake-driven snow showers in the forecast Saturday night through Monday morning, primarily along the lake. Accumulations look to be minimal at this time. We’ll show the numbers soon.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast: