Be on the lookout for an emu on the loose, Willoughby Hills police say

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio (WJW) — Police are currently on the hunt for the kind of bird you just don’t see in Northeast Ohio too often.

The Willoughby Hills police department took to Facebook Wednesday evening to say that an emu, a flightless bird native to Australia that’s not too unlike an ostrich, is on the loose. The bird was reportedly recently seen in the Maple Grove and Maple Hills area.

Anyone who comes upon the animal is asked to call police at their non-emergency number, 440-942-9111, and to not approach. Those who may know who the owner is are also asked to call authorities.