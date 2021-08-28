‘Be Happy’: Local woman turns 107, reveals the secret to a long life

CONCORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — One local woman has lived through a lot. And today she celebrated her 107th birthday.

Rhea Lovell was born in Benezette, Pennsylvania in 1914. She stayed in that state until she came to Ohio in 1943, one year later marrying her husband Raymond, just two weeks before he was deployed.

During their 59 years of marriage, they had four kids and now Rhea has five grandchildren and seven great grand children and two great great grandchildren.

WJW photo

Her secret to long life?

“Be happy,” Rhea told FOX 8. “Be happy. Whatever you do in your life, do what you want to do. Don’t discourage anybody that wants to be different than what you are used to in your lifetime. You lead your life the way you like to lead … As you grow older you will understand everything that has come your way. Not all perfect, not all good, but good for you.”