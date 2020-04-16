BCI investigating shooting involving officer in East Cleveland

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating a shooting involving an officer in East Cleveland.

The first calls went out at Euclid and Shaw Ave about a man with a knife just before midnight Thursday, according to a press release.

Police say they saw a suspect running from the scene who was throwing items and pulled a gun out of his waistband.

Police say an officer fired one round, hitting the suspect.

The suspect is at the hospital in stable condition.

Investigators found the weapon at the scene, according to a press release.

The crime scene stretched from the Mobil gas station parking lot at Euclid and Shaw down to Richmond Place.

All roads in the area have reopened.

