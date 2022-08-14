SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) — A man shot at by an officer is still at large Sunday, South Euclid police said.

Officers were first called to the intersection of Monticello Boulevard at South Green Road around 3 a.m. for reports of a man passed out in a parked vehicle while holding a gun.

Upon arrival, police say the man was passed out, but when he woke up and saw the officers he attempted to leave the area. First, he rammed into a police cruiser, according to officers. Then when he started to back up, police told him to stop. When he didn’t, that’s when South Euclid police say an officer fired two shots at the suspect.

Officers said they do not know if the suspect was actually hit by a bullet. He was able to drive off.

Officers chased after the vehicle, but could not catch up. Cleveland Heights police spotted the vehicle later, but the man was able to escape the area.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) has confirmed they are investigating the shooting and that no officers were hurt in the incident.

Those who may know anything about the incident are asked to reach out to the police at (216)731-1234.