BCI investigating following fatal shooting in Beachwood hotel parking lot

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WJW) — An investigation is underway following a fatal shooting that reportedly occurred at a Beachwood hotel, police said.

The shooting first prompted Beachwood City Schools to issue a “shelter-in-place” order. While the order has been lifted, the district superintendent, Robert Hardis, told FOX 8 it was only precautionary.

In a letter to parents at Bryden Elementary School, Hardis said the shooter had yet to be apprehended. The shooting took place at Embassy Suites Hotel on 3775 Park East Drive.

“Although very early, the police do not believe this was a random shooting, but rather the parties knew one another,” Hardis said in the letter.

A police source confirmed to the FOX 8 I-Team that a man’s body was found in the hotel parking lot and that it appears he was shot. Beachwood police said they were called to the hotel around 11:45 a.m. for reports of shots fired when they discovered the body.

Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) is currently investigating the scene and more information will be reported as it is learned.