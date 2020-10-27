Bayside is back! Zack Morris, Kelly Kapowski appear in trailer for ‘Saved by the Bell’ reboot

(WJW) — Peacock, a streaming service by NBCUniversal, has dropped the trailer for the “Saved by the Bell” reboot, which will start streaming next month.

It premieres Nov. 25.

The reboot features Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Zack Morris, who is governor of California in the series. Mario Lopez (A.C. Slater), Tiffani Thiessen (Kelly Kapowski) and Elizabeth Berkley (Jessie Spano) also star in the new take on the show.

The description on Peacock’s website states: “When California governor Zack Morris gets into hot water for closing too many underfunded high schools, he proposes they send the affected students to the most well-funded schools in the state – including Bayside High. The influx of new students gives the privileged Bayside kids (who never have a problem that can’t be solved in twenty-two minutes) a much-needed dose of reality.”

