BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WJW) — A frantic 911 call was placed to Bay Village police Sunday night.

“Dispatch: Did you see a gun?

Caller: Did I see a gun? No, but we heard it. Everyone’s ears are ringing. Car alarms went off.”

Monday, the Bay Village Police Department removed the rims from the basketball court at Reese Park following reports of someone firing a gun the night before.

“There was some type of altercation at the basketball courts and one round was fired at that time. Out of an abundance of caution, they shut down the basketball courts at this time,” said Sgt. Ed Chapman with the Bay Village Police Department.

The closure came as a surprise to residents who frequent the park.

WJW photo

Police say there were no reports of any injuries. However, they are not releasing information like a description of the suspect or the suspect’s vehicle because the investigation is ongoing.

Police say this appears to be an isolated incident.

“It’s scary. It goes to show you it doesn’t matter where you are or what you are doing. You have to be aware of your surroundings,” said Chapman.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police.