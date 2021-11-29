Bay Village Schools accidentally releases private student records for entire senior class

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WJW) – The Bay Village City School District accidentally released confidential records for the entire senior class last week.

According to a letter sent to parents, a Bay High School employee intended on emailing seniors and their parents a copy of their transcripts.

Instead, the email sent out to families included incomplete transcripts for all of the senior class.

These transcripts included students’ names, addresses, phone numbers, grades, permanent student ID numbers, state test scores and college readiness test scores.

Social security numbers, discipline information, special education plans and financial, medical and insurance information wasn’t included in the email.

The district says it’s working with parents and students to reset their Google Mail passwords and make sure lunch accounts are secure.

Students were told that disclosing the information further violates the Student Code of Conduct.

In a statement, the district said:

“As an educational organization, Bay Village City School District has a legal and ethical

responsibility to protect the privacy and security of our education data, including personal

information. We take this responsibility very seriously, and we are doing everything we can to

mitigate this situation and ensure it does not happen again.

“We sincerely apologize for this unfortunate mistake. Protecting our students is our utmost

priority.”