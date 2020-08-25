Bay Village police investigate home invasion incident

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WJW) — Bay Village police are investigating a home invasion incident from last night.

At around 1:20 a.m. police arrived at a residence on Wolf Road, where an active burglary had been reported. While police said they received multiple calls from the area, only one home was entered.

Reportedly, two masked men had broken into the residence armed with guns. They eventually ran from the home.

Two people living at the residence, a 57-year-old woman and 33-year-old man, were taken to the hospital for minor injuries and were released later, police said. They had fled from the residence and told neighbors to call for help.

Anyone with information regarding the incident, which police say was isolated, is encouraged to reach out to the Bay Village Police Department.

