Bay Village police investigate hazardous materials after male found dead

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WJW)– Police and firefighters were called to a house on Arlington Circle in Bay Village Tuesday afternoon.

When authorities arrived, they found a young male dead in an upstairs bedroom, police said. It is unknown at this time how he died.

During the investigation, police also located hazardous materials and devices. The Westshore Enforcement Bureau Hazardous Devices Unit, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the FBI responded to the scene.

“They have a lot of work to do. Again, with chemicals, you never know exactly what they are. It’s just going to take time for them decide what’s what and how to safely handle those things,” said Robert Gillespie with Bay Village Police Department.

Residents of the home, as well as the neighbors on each side, were asked to leave the area out of an abundance of caution.

(Photo: Kevin Freeman/FOX 8 News)