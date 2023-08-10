*Above video is about gunfire at a Bay Village park in July that resulted with an arrested announced Thursday.

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WJW) — Bay Village police say the alleged gunman who shot into crowded Reese Park has been arrested and indicted in connection with the shooting.

Police said they collected evidence and other information during their investigation which led them to arrest Ledon Howard III from Cleveland for the July 16 incident. FOX 8 reported there were panicked people on the busy basketball courts as they ran for cover.

No one was injured during that shooting, but police said Howard III is currently in the Cuyahoga County Jail on a murder charge in connection with an unrelated case police said.

Bay Village police said Howard III has been indicted for Felonious Assault with a

firearm specification and a forfeiture specification for the shooting at the Reese Park basketball courts in July. That shooting followed an “altercation” at the park police said.