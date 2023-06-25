**Related Video Above: Family of sextortion victim speaks to local parents about online predators.**

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WJW) — Police are investigating after a Bay Village man reported being scammed out of $20,000 on Friday morning.

The man reportedly was using his computer when a message popped up saying it had been hacked, police said. Another popup said the man was charged with child pornography and the only way to get out of that was to pay $20,000 in Lowe’s gift cards.

He was prompted to call a phone number once he’d purchased the cards.

It was only after he’d given the card numbers over the phone that police said he realized the charges were not real.

Residents are reminded to be vigilant when using the internet and to trust their instincts of when something may seem fishy. Bay Village police can be reached at 440-871-1234.