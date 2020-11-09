Bay Village home burns in early morning fire

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WJW) – Fire investigators will be looking into the cause of a house fire in Bay Village.

The fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. in the 23000 block of Lake Rd. Monday.

No one was in the home.

The property was listed for sale.

Firefighters got the fire under control after about 30 minutes.

The fire broke out in the attic.

Roads were closed in area as they were fighting the fire.

