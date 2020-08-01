Bay Village family grateful after police and firefighters rescue dog who fell over cliff

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WJW) — Scary moments for a local family after their dog got through a fence and fell over a cliff in their backyard.

The Weingart family of Bay Village says Thursday night, their four-year-old Samoyed named Kyrie chased an animal through the fence in their backyard.



Kyrie went over a cliff, which has about a 30 foot drop into Lake Erie.



“As I approached the fence, the barking stopped. I thought oh my goodness, she went over the ledge. She’s gone,” said Nora Weingart, mother.



Weingart called the police and they immediately dispatched officers and firefighters.



“It was very tough to see because the dog had fallen and there was a bunch of weeds and brush,” said Lt. Brandon Dimacchia with the Bay Village Fire Department.



Officers shined their flashlights down the cliff until they spotted her.



“She was right on the very edge of a rock, she didn’t have much to hold onto at all,” said DiMacchia.



Firefighters grabbed their repelling equipment and firefighters, along with police, worked together to save the dog.

“I did not want anyone to risk their life. However, they were safe, they took their time,” said Weingart.



And after an hour and a half of hanging onto a cliff with her claws, Kyrie was pulled to safety.



“It was a little bit nerve wracking being on the edge. Being a cliff, it’s not the greatest place to be,” said DiMacchia.



“We are so thankful, so thankful, they did a great job. The fact they risked their lives. If they weren’t there, she wouldn’t be here right now. They were amazing,” said the Weingart Family.



Kyrie did not suffer any injuries and is doing just fine.

