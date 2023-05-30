BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WJW) — A Bay Village second-grader won his second Ohio Championship and his USA BMX Freestyle National Championship in Florida a few months ago. But since then, Huck Kurinsky has accomplished an even more impressive feat that will have global impacts!

“I signed a contract with Huffy,” Huck said. “It means I’m sponsored, and I ride for them now.

Huck is now the face of the Huffy Corporation. The global Bikes company signed the 8-year-old to be its Youth Ambassador.

“Huck is going to represent the Freestyle side of the Huffy Corporation,” Huck’s father, Keir said. “As brand ambassador, he represents the entire catalog of products Huffy has.”

Huck is the first kid Huffy has signed an endorsement deal with to represent their BMX Freestyle line.

“I was very excited and I was happy. I wanted to tell my friends immediately,” Huck shouted.

Huck’s recent achievements didn’t end there with his Huffy contract.

A proclamation was presented to Huck and his family in April at the Statehouse in Columbus on behalf of the Ohio General Assembly honoring Huck for becoming a USA National Champion. Huck’s reaction was to do what came naturally to him – riding his bike, but not outside.

“From what I’m told, he’s the only person to ride his bike in the Statehouse,” Keir laughed. “It turned a lot of heads and all of those heads had smiles on their faces.”

Huck still manages time for school and soccer with his buddies while also winning first place in events in Ohio, Florida, Oklahoma, California and Pennsylvania in just the last few months.

It’s a journey the Kurinsky family is letting Huck “Live the Ride” – a slogan Huffy crafted for their new BMX star.

“He’s 8 years old, Keir said. “I’m shocked that we’re here. That slogan for our family is perfect because we’re just living the ride and it’s awesome so far.”