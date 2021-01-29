Bay High School lockdown prompted by potential ‘swatting’ incident, police say

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WJW) – Police investigation revealed the call prompting a lockdown at Bay High School Friday afternoon was a potential swatting incident.

At 12:57 p.m. a male reported to police that an individual was in one of the high school bathrooms with guns and knives, and threatening to shoot up the school.

Police alerted the school, which went into lockdown, and requested aid from surrounding agencies.

Officers performed a systematic sweep of the building and found no credible threats or weapons. A second, more thorough, search was then conducted, also yielding no threats.

Following the second search, students were released from their classrooms and escorted to school busses which transported them to a nearby church where they were reunited with their parents.

Bay Village detectives continue to investigate the incident. Police say it appears there was never any threat to Bay High School students or staff and believe it was a potential incident of “swatting” or purposely causing alarm through police response.

No arrests have been made in this case.

There were also no injuries and no hostages, despite rumors. A squad was called for a student having an anxiety attack. She was treated and released on scene to her parents.