Bay High School football game canceled for hand, foot and mouth disease

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WJW)– The Bay High School football game scheduled for Friday night was canceled because of hand, foot and mouth disease.

Bay was scheduled to host Valley Forge High School. Saturday’s JV canceled was also canceled.

Bay Village City Schools said there are several cases of hand, foot and mouth disease at the high school and involving the football team. The district said it is “being extra cautious.”

Hand, foot and mouth disease, or HFMD, is a common childhood illness and spreads quickly in schools. Symptoms include fever, sore throat, sores in the mouth, and a rash on the palms of the hands and soles of the feet.

“It is important to watch your student for signs and symptoms of this disease, and if your student develops any symptoms, please call your healthcare provider, inform your student’s school and keep your student home,” Bay Village Schools said in a letter to parents on Friday.