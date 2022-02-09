Battle over community traffic cameras plays out in Ohio Supreme Court

NEWBURGH HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – The battle between Ohio lawmakers and two Northeast Ohio communities over traffic cameras played out in front of the state’s highest court.

The Ohio Supreme Court heard arguments about whether holding back state funding to cities with traffic cams is unconstitutional.

The battle is over House Bill 62, passed in 2019, which basically says the state can withhold money, dollar for dollar, from municipalities that make money from traffic cameras.

Lawyers for Newburgh Heights and East Cleveland are asking the high court to affirm the 8th District Court of Appeals ruling that the law is unconstitutional, but attorneys for the State of Ohio say it should be reversed.

“You’re collecting $150 for each ticket that’s paid in Newburgh Heights, right?” asked Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor at one point during the hearing.

“Theoretically,” responded Michael Cicero, attorney for Newburgh Heights.

“No, I know that,” responded Chief Justice O’Connor, to light laughter.

Michael Cicero pleaded his case before the Ohio Supreme Court Wednesday morning, asking the justices to affirm the ruling.

“The legislature is attempting to dictate the minutiae of how the municipalities run their program. This court in ’08, in ’14 and in ’17 has held that operating a traffic camera program is a ‘home rule’ power,” said Cicero.

According to an attorney representing the state of Ohio, in 2018, Newburgh Heights made more than $2 million from traffic cameras, much more than the state withheld.

“The amount of government subsidy they were going to lose, $60,000, a little over 2%, but they were willing, in order to get that $2.4 million to spend over $764,000 for the camera company to make their cut of it and them to keep the rest,” said Stephen Carney, an attorney representing the State of Ohio.

Carney told the justices that there’s no law that gives municipalities the right to receive money from the general revenue fund anyway.

“This money, we don’t keep it, we simply re-direct it. Every dollar, that goes into a fund for the local transportation district that coincides with their city and it goes to fund roads in the area,” said Carney.

“When someone from Newburgh Heights was on I-77, there was one officer left to patrol the entire rest of the city. Because of this program that we put in, we now have more officers, more firefighters and can better serve our residents,” said Cicero.

He says it is also unfair that cities have to pay court costs on every ticket issued, even if the case doesn’t go to court. He says 60% of drivers don’t contest the fine.

The law director for East Cleveland, which also uses traffic cameras, also spoke before the justices.

“It’s not the state’s money, it’s the people’s money. East Clevelanders pay taxes and they also have a right to ‘home rule’ in order to decide how these taxes should be paid,” said Willa Hemmons.

Chief Justice O’Connor says the Ohio Supreme Court will take the matter under advisement and notify both sides when they make a decision. The justices did not give a timetable on when that will be.