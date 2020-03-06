Battle of the brothers: Siblings to play against each other in HS basketball district championship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- Two local brothers from rival high schools will battle on the court this weekend in the district championship.

Quintin Richardson plays for Holy Name and Tevin Jackson plays for Central Catholic. They may be on different teams, but they still live under the same roof.

"We play each other for fun and giggles and stuff, but we've never played each other in a real live setting like this, especially for a district championship," said Tevin Jackson.

Tevin is the shooter in the family. His coaches say he can hit a shot from just about anywhere on the court. Quentin is the playmaker, the guy who moves the ball and is a good defender.

"Tevin, he is little smaller than me so I'm just gonna have to show him what it is and that's it," said Quentin jokingly.

The game will be held this Saturday at 4 p.m. in North Ridgeville.