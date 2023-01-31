CLEVELAND (WJW) – Super Bowl LVII is taking on a new name this year because of the participants.

It’s being called the ‘Kelce Bowl’ as Jason Kelce who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles will face off against his brother, Travis Kelce, who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs.

“I’m just happy for them. One of them bleeds green and the other bleeds red,” Donna Kelce said.

“I have no plans to take Chiefs or Eagles gear with me,” Ed Kelce said.

Donna and Ed’s sons, Travis and Jason, will face off against each other in Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona. They are the first brothers to face off against one another in the big game.

“Sooner or later, there are going to be two brothers in a Super Bowl facing off against each other and the fact that it is our two and the time is now, is just awesome,” Ed said.

So, who do Ed and Donna cheer for on Super Bowl Sunday? The good news for the parents, both Jason and Travis play on offense on their respective teams.

“I’ll be screaming the whole time. No matter who’s out there, I’ll be screaming,” Donna said.

“I think we are rooting for the trainers that they have a boring and uneventful day,” Ed said.

As tough as it will be for one brother to lose, it will be complete joy for the other to win and it’s the same feeling for the parents. However, they will have both the joy and pain to feel.

“Neither one of them are going to want to hear from me, ‘gee, I’m sorry. You did a great job,’ because they take this very, very seriously,” Donna said.

No matter what happens on Super Bowl Sunday, this is a moment none of the Kelces will forget.

“We’ll never forget this, never forget this one,” Ed said.