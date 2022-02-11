Battle of FOX 8 brothers Scott and John Sabol: What happens to the loser of a Super Bowl bet?

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A FOX 8 veteran is battling it out with the newest member of our FOX 8 team in a Super Bowl 2022 bet.

What will happen to the loser of a family feud between brothers Scott and John Sabol?

The winning brother gets to show an embarrassing photo of the brother who loses – most likely from their younger years.

Scott’s pick: Cincinnati Bengals. He says that even though the Rams are “the favorite,” the Bengals have momentum in their favor.

“I’m proud of him for being here,” Scott says of his brother who’s 12 years younger. “But now that he’s here, I play to win. He knows that.”

John’s pick: Los Angeles Rams. He’s going with the team that started their franchise here in Cleveland one year before the Browns came into existence in 1946.

“I hope you have your picture ready, that’s not going to be used, because I’m going to win this bet,” John said. “I’ve got the picture ready to go that I talked to mom and dad about. So with that said, good luck Scott. You’re gonna need it.”

The brothers have a podcast called, “Sabol Brothers on the Baseline,” where they talk about Cleveland sports and interview not only names in the headlines and but also lesser known names with surprising, behind-the-scenes stories to tell about Cleveland sports history.

The Super Bowl airs on Sunday at 6:30 p.m.