Battle for the Buckeye State: Biden, Pence to hold rallies as polls show tight race

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – President Donald Trump won Ohio by a margin of 8+ points in 2016.

The landscape is very different four years later.

No Republican has ever won the White House without the Buckeye State, and polls show Ohio is in play.

With just over three weeks to go, President Trump has pulled ad spending in Ohio, while Biden’s team is pushing millions into the state in the last stretch of the campaign.

Democratic candidate former Vice President Joe Biden is planning stops Monday in Toledo and Cincinnati, while current Vice President Mike Pence is holding a rally in Columbus.

Biden will deliver remarks at the UAW Local 14 Union Hall around 1:15 p.m.

The Cincinnati stop is described as a “voter mobilization” event.

Pence is scheduled to hold a rally at 12:30 p.m. at concrete contractor, Savko & Sons.

You can register for the event here.

President Trump is scheduled to hold a rally in Sanford, Florida at 7 p.m.

The election is November 3.

