MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — A major announcement was made on Tuesday regarding the future of electric vehicle production right here in Ohio.

Honda and LG Energy Solution have teamed up to build a new EV battery plant in Fayette County, according to a release from JobsOhio.

The release says their combined investments of at least $4.2 billion will create a combined 2,527 new jobs in Ohio between the plant and the revamping of existing Honda plants in Union, Logan and Shelby counties for electric vehicle production.

“It has been more than four decades since Honda first saw great promise in Ohio, and although the way we manufacture vehicles is evolving, one thing that will stay the same is the quality of our workforce and their ability to get the job done,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. “Honda and LG Energy Solution now join a long list of companies that have looked all over the country for the best place to do business and have chosen Ohio because we have the ideal economic climate and an innovative and talented workforce. Today’s announcement is further proof that there is no better place to be right now than in the great state of Ohio.”

It’ll be located at Interstate 71 and U.S. Route 35, less than an hour from Columbus, Dayton, Cincinnati and Chillicothe.

Construction on the new plant is expected to start in early 2023 in hopes of mass production of advanced lithium-ion battery modules starting by 2025.