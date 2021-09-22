Bath Township police looking for caller who made false report saying they abducted high school student

BATH TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — Bath Township police are searching for a caller who falsely claimed to have abducted a high school student last week.

After confirming that the Revere High School student had not been taken, following a thorough investigation that took up much of law enforcement’s energy, police are now offering a warning regarding this highly illegal behavior, known as swatting.

“The Bath Police Department and the Revere Local School District herby issue a warning to the person(s) responsible for the swatting calls that such conduct is not only dangerous, putting first responders at risk and creating panic in family members and others to whom a false emergency claim is made, but illegal,” police said in a statement.

The Revere Local School District reportedly received another call last week about one of their students that also turned out to be untrue, police said. In both cases, a “spoofed” phone numbers was reportedly used to make it seem like the call was coming from someone else.

An investigation into the situation continues and police say they plan to prosecute the person (or persons) involved.