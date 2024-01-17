BATH, Ohio (WJW) – The Bath Police Department is asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of a hit-and-run suspect to contact police.

According to a post by police on Facebook, Thursday, Jan. 11 at about 6:45 p.m., a car struck a pedestrian in the area of Massillon Road and Tee Drive.

The pedestrian was seriously injured and the vehicle involved took off before officers arrived, said police.

Witnesses describe the vehicle as a dark-colored SUV or truck with “unique” tail lights.

Anyone with information is asked to call 330-666-3736.