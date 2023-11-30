*Black Friday shoppers hunt for the best deals in Northeast Ohio

(WJW) – The Bath and Body Works Annual Candle Day is about to arrive!

The Annual Candle Day is back for its 12th year and it will take place Saturday, Dec. 2, and Sunday, Dec. 3. Loyalty program members will get early access all day on Friday, Dec. 1.

Candle Day is Bath and Body Works’ biggest three-wick candle sale of the year with more than 150 candles on sale in-store and online.

According to a press release from Bath & Body Works, all three-wick candles will be on sale for the lowest price of the season, while supplies last.

“For over a decade, customers have built Candle Day into their holiday activities and we are humbled to be a small part of their traditions,” said Maurice Cooper, chief customer officer. “This brand-created national holiday is not only the biggest selling day of the year for candles but our customers have made it so much more, with many prepping and planning for weeks — some even step out in matching outfits. For many, this a highlight of their holiday season.”

Before the sale was officially announced Thursday, the Bath & Body Works website said it’s “coming soon” and “it’s never too early to get ready.”

“We can’t reveal all the details yet, but we can give you all the tips and tricks you need to make this your best Candle Day yet,” the website says.

Tips include buying online, becoming a rewards member for early access and using Buy Now, Pay Later, which is new for the 2023 season.

In 2022, three-wick candles cost $9.95. It is unclear at this time how much candles will cost during the 2023 Annual Candle Day event.