Bassnectar accused of sex trafficking, child porn, sexual abuse by two women in lawsuit

INDIO, CA – APRIL 12: Bassnectar performs onstage during day 1 of the 2013 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 12, 2013 in Indio, California. (Photo by Mark Davis/Getty Images for Coachella)

(WJW) — A lawsuit has been filed against electronic dance music DJ Bassnectar, accusing him of sex trafficking, child pornography and sexual abuse between 2012 and 2016.

Fox News reports the complaint was filed Friday on behalf of two women. It also names several companies, including Amorphous Music Inc. and Bassnectar Touring Inc., as defendants.

The lawsuit accuses Bassnectar of contacting underage girls through social media “so that he could groom them for eventual sex acts, get them to send him sexually explicit photographs and further exploit them for his own gratification,” Fox News reports.

He allegedly paid the girls with money and items for sex.

The lawsuit also states he encouraged both plaintiffs to watch the movie “American Beauty.” The movie is about an older man having a relationship with an underage woman, Fox News reports.

In July 2020, Bassnectar announced he was stepping back from his career to “take responsibility and accountability” after allegations of sexual abuse.

He wrote on Facebook:

“The rumors you are hearing are untrue, but I realize some of my past actions have caused pain and I am deeply sorry.”