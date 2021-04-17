Basketball courts at Madison Park in Lakewood closed for now after shooting

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) — Lakewood officials have taken another step to help keep residents safe following recent gun violence in the city.

On Friday, Mayor Meghan F. George, said due to the ongoing investigation of the shooting at Madison Park, the Lakewood Police Department has recommended temporarily closing the basketball courts at the park.

“While we understand the importance to the community that our basketball courts serve as wonderful recreational outlets, my obligation as Safety Director is to ensure a safe environment for all patrons of the park. We look forward to reopening the court as soon as possible.”

The shooting at Madison Park left an 18-year-old man injured on Tuesday. Two days later, police announced the arrest of an 18-year-old in connection with the shooting.

In a video posted to YouTube, Mayor George said some additional evidence has come to light; that’s why the police department recommended the closure of the basketball courts.

The city’s recent string of gun violence also includes a shooting last week in the parking lot of Game On, a shooting inside a Metro PCS store last month and several armed carjackings.

Mayor George said the city has increased security and policing at parks, including assigning an officer to Madison Park during peak hours. She said the city is also installing new police cameras to aid investigations and will be providing trauma services to those affected by gun violence.

City council members have also announced proposals including launching a task force to examine hiring a separate public safety director, a role now filled by George, prioritizing training and hiring for vacant police positions and growing block clubs.