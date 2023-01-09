PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio (WJW) — The Bash on the Bay music festival is coming back this summer and has a stacked lineup for its 2023 iteration.
Taking place Aug. 23-24, which fall on a Wednesday and Thursday, the Put-in-Bay mid-week event is featuring the usual country musicians but also an international superstar. Take a look at the lineup below.
WEDNESDAY
Pitbull
Elle King
Filmore
Ashland Craft
Kaylyn Pace
THURSDAY
Luke Bryan
Brothers Osborne
Dylan Scott
Adam Doleac
Cory Farley
The celebration of music is taking place at Put-in-Bay Airport on South Bass Island with shows starting at 3 p.m. each day. Tickets go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m.
Find our more about what you can bring with you to the event and all other details right here.