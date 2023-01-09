PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio (WJW) — The Bash on the Bay music festival is coming back this summer and has a stacked lineup for its 2023 iteration.

Taking place Aug. 23-24, which fall on a Wednesday and Thursday, the Put-in-Bay mid-week event is featuring the usual country musicians but also an international superstar. Take a look at the lineup below.

WEDNESDAY

Pitbull

Elle King

Filmore

Ashland Craft

Kaylyn Pace

THURSDAY

Luke Bryan

Brothers Osborne

Dylan Scott

Adam Doleac

Cory Farley

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Luke Bryan attends the premiere event for “American Idol” hosted by ABC at Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel on February 12, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

The celebration of music is taking place at Put-in-Bay Airport on South Bass Island with shows starting at 3 p.m. each day. Tickets go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m.

Find our more about what you can bring with you to the event and all other details right here.