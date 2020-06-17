‘Based on racial stereotype’: Quaker Oats announces Aunt Jemima brand to be renamed, logo to change

image courtesy of FDA website

(WJW) — Quaker Oats has announced that the Aunt Jemima logo will be removed and the breakfast brand renamed as its “origins are based on a racial stereotype,” the company announced in a press release to NBC News.

Today reports that the image of Aunt Jemima will be removed from its line of maple syrups, pancake mixes and other breakfast foods starting at the end of this year. The name will change after that.

“We recognize Aunt Jemima’s origins are based on a racial stereotype,” Kristin Kroepfl, vice president and chief marketing officer of Quaker Foods North America, said in a statement to NBC News, Today reports. “While work has been done over the years to update the brand in a manner intended to be appropriate and respectful, we realize those changes are not enough. We acknowledge the brand has not progressed enough to appropriately reflect the confidence, warmth and dignity that we would like it to stand for today. We are starting by removing the image and changing the name. We will continue the conversation by gathering diverse perspectives from both our organization and the Black community to further evolve the brand and make it one everyone can be proud to have in their pantry.”

Quaker Oats is more than 130 years old.

Many took to Twitter Tuesday to criticize the Aunt Jemima brand over the name and logo in light of the death of George Floyd in police custody and resulting protests across the country.

Y’all literally do know that Aunt Jemima, Uncle Ben, and Rastus from the Cream of Wheat brand are all racist depictions of black people right? Cuz it’s late and I don’t mind giving y’all a racism in advertising lesson before bed. pic.twitter.com/NmrVLsIdcu — Elle (@KissedByElle) June 17, 2020

y’all are just finding out about aunt jemima? pic.twitter.com/NnWHDIFmee — Norris J. Blige (@norrisj23) June 16, 2020

#AuntJemima I’m so sorry I had no clue tbh I never took one glance at the bottle or even thought about the history and I’m sorry. I promise to do better I promise to use my voice. So for anyone who doesn’t really know the history. Here’s some pic.twitter.com/QGw3DOWJyb — _madison_ (@madisonf5) June 17, 2020

Floyd’s death has renewed conversation about equality and racism across the country and world.

For more from Today, click here.

For more on George Floyd, nationwide protests and police reform actions, click here