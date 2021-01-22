Baseball legend Hank Aaron dies at age 86: reports

(WJW)– Baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron died Friday morning at the age of 86, multiple outlets reported.
Aaron spent more than two decades as a member of the Braves organization, in Milwaukee and Atlanta. He was a 25-time All-Star and three-time Gold Glove award winner.
Hailed as one of the best to play the game, Aaron made his major league debut with the Milwaukee Braves in 1954. “Hammerin’ Hank” broke Babe Ruth’s home run record in 1974.
He was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1982 and still holds several records. The award for top hitters in the league is named in his honor.
Aaron was one of the last to play in both the Negro Leagues and the majors.
He was also a big fan of the Cleveland Browns.