Baseball legend Hank Aaron dies at age 86: reports

Baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron attends the 2017 Hank Aaron Award press conference prior to game two of the 2017 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on October 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)

(WJW)– Baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron died Friday morning at the age of 86, multiple outlets reported.

Aaron spent more than two decades as a member of the Braves organization, in Milwaukee and Atlanta. He was a 25-time All-Star and three-time Gold Glove award winner.

Milwaukee Braves outfielder Hank Aaron (44) poses during spring training in March 1965. (AP Photo)

Hailed as one of the best to play the game, Aaron made his major league debut with the Milwaukee Braves in 1954. “Hammerin’ Hank” broke Babe Ruth’s home run record in 1974.

He was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1982 and still holds several records. The award for top hitters in the league is named in his honor.

Aaron was one of the last to play in both the Negro Leagues and the majors.

Henry Aaron was a true American hero. Raised in the Jim Crow South, he ignored hatred as he conquered baseball and went on to live a life of eminence. He was a paragon of grace and class. When he walked into a room, everyone froze, then marveled. We all knew we were among a king. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 22, 2021

He was also a big fan of the Cleveland Browns.

Henry “Hank” Aaron passed away at 86. 💔



This hits hard. Great man. Strong man. Gentleman.



More than home run king.



He was so kind and so insightful.



Big @Browns fan. Told me a story more than 30 years ago about sitting in Dawg Pound with his mask



I loved him. #RIPHankAaron — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) January 22, 2021