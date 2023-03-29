**Related Video Above: Tom Hanks threw the first pitch at the Guardians home opener last year.**

SEATTLE (WJW) — Baseball is nearly here! Thursday, the Cleveland Guardians are taking on the Seattle Mariners for the 2023 baseball season opener in the Emerald City.

Here’s what you need to know ahead of the game.

Why is the starting time so late?

The game, which starts at 10:10 p.m. EST, is being played at 7:10 p.m. PST, giving everyone who lives in that state plenty of time to make the game after they leave work (assuming they didn’t already take the day off to properly celebrate their home opener).

Will it be raining?

It’s spring in Seattle. However, T-Mobile Park has a retractable roof so it won’t matter if it’s hailing or snowing. The game will go on.

Cleveland Guardians’ Will Brennan warms up prior to a spring training baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Cleveland Guardians position players and coaches prepare for batting practice during the first day of spring training baseball workouts for the Guardians in Goodyear, Ariz., Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

FILE – Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona looks on from the dugout before Game 4 of a baseball AL Division Series against the New York Yankees, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Cleveland. The scooter that Francona rides from his downtown Cleveland apartment to Progressive Field was swiped over the weekend. Francona’s scooter was parked outside his residence. A team spokesman said police were notified of the theft, which happened late Friday night or early Saturday Jan. 21. (AP Photo/Phil Long, File)

Who is pitching?

Shane Bieber is starting for the Guardians and the Mariners are putting Luis Castillo on the mound.

How can I watch the game?

Bally Sports Ohio, which recently filled for bankruptcy, is airing the game. You can watch that at your home, if you pay for it, or head to a bar to watch with your fellow Guardians fans. Otherwise, there’s always the voice of Tom Hamilton on the radio on AM 1100 or 100.7 FM in Cleveland.

What do we know about the Mariners?

The Guardians and the Mariners play each other two series per year, giving the teams little chance to get to know the other’s quirks and quibbles. This year, the teams are getting their matchups out of the way bang bang, two weeks in a row. The Mariners, the only MLB team to never make the World Series, managed to actually make the playoffs last year with their 90-72 overall record and hope to capitalize on that momentum. They’ve got the 2022 Rookie of the Year Julio Rodriguez and other solid young talent.

When’s the home opener again?

In case you haven’t already asked for that day off, the Cleveland home opener is Friday, April 7 at 4:10 p.m. against the Seattle Mariners.