Baseball is back in Cleveland, but this year’s Indians opening day is one like never before

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Friday marked an Indians opening day like never before. With baseball officially returning to Cleveland, this year times have changed for America’s pastime.

Downtown Cleveland was largely quiet on a day that would typically draw thousands of fans for a daylong celebration, sometimes braving frigid temperatures and snow for the city’s unofficial holiday.

Under sunshine and in July heat, the stands will remain empty at Progressive Field Friday night.

Tyler and Michelle Kuhn stopped by the ballpark for a picture with their infant daughter Friday morning but planned to watch the game on television from home.

“We’ve been to opening day the last 8 years a row,” Tyler Kuhn said. “We didn’t want to not be down here today.”

New barricades were in place outside the stadium gates and coverings placed over nearby parking garage windows to prevent onlookers from gathering to watch the game.

WJW image

“I’m glad that we can have a season in some regard, though I think it’s going to be really weird to not have fans in the stadium,” Kuhn said.

The Indians said opening day typically has an estimated $2 million economic impact on downtown Cleveland. Yet, this year, some businesses near the Gateway District that would usually be packed on opening day remained closed and boarded up as a result of the pandemic and devastating downtown riots in early June.

The Thirsty Parrot prepared to reopen Friday for the first time since the baseball season ended in the fall.

“Ninety-nine percent of the income is based on the Tribe home games,” said Linda Ekey, with Thirsty Parrot owner Hospitality Restaurants.

She said surfaces were sanitized, capacity would be capped and tables spaced apart to comply with state coronavirus requirements. The bar expected fans to come out to relive the opening day atmosphere.

“Today there’s no fans in the stands,” Ekey said. “We’re hoping we have them here.”

Bu, while the return baseball may signal a return to some normalcy, many admit this season will be anything but normal.

