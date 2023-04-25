*Attached video: Concerts coming to Cleveland in 2023

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Barry Manilow is bringing his tour to Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse this summer.

The MANILOW Tour will come to Cleveland on Thursday, August 24, according to a press release from the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

Manilow is a Grammy, Tony and Emmy Award-winning musician. He has sold more than 85 million albums worldwide and has had 50 Top 40 singles including 12 #1s and 27 Top 10 hits, according to the release.

Presale tickets go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. (use code: SMILE)

All tickets go on sale Friday, April 28 at 10 a.m. on rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com.