Barrio Tacos announces plans to open in North Olmsted this year

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio — Barrio Tacos is slowly but surely taking over Northeast Ohio’s food scene.

The Cleveland-based chain announced today that its 10th location will open sometime this year in North Olmsted.

“Our loyal Barrio guests want us to continue to grow the brand further west and North Olmsted is a great city,” Barrio co-owner Sean Fairbairn said in a statement. “This location is special to myself and my partner, as I grew up in North Olmsted, and we both graduated from North Olmsted High School.”

The location is taking over the former Ohio Beer Garden at 402 Great Northern Blvd.

All Barrio locations have closed temporarily during the coronavirus pandemic shutdown, and have offered takeout options sparingly. The North Olmsted location, along with two others, is offering a special taco kit option for Cinco de Mayo.

When it officially opens, the new location will include all of the usual Day of the Dead decor along with fan favorites like queso, margaritas and other seasonal menu items (as seen in the New Day Cleveland video above).

Since opening in Tremont in 2012, Barrio has also expanded to Michigan, Vermont, Massachusetts and has a fleet of food trucks.