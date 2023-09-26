CLEVELAND (WJW) — It is right and proper to eat tacos whenever possible. And today, Barrio is offering up a spicy deal for Northeast Ohioans wondering how they’re going to celebrate Taco Tuesday.

In honor of being selected by readers of multiple local publications as the best taco place in Cleveland, the local chain is giving dine-in customers one free taco with purchases of $5 or more.

“Special thanks to our hard working staff for making it happen the past 11 years and our loyal customers,” Barrio said on social media.

WJW photo

This deal includes locations in the Cleveland area, including Kent. Hours by location vary but note that most spots are open at least until midnight.

Barrio started more than a decade ago in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood and has since expanded to six states.