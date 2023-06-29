STOW, Ohio (WJW) – A pilot who broke several aviation glass ceilings is continuing to pay it forward. This week, with a special program designed to expose children from diverse backgrounds to careers in aerospace.

Excellence in action was on display at the Kent State University Airport. The people behind the controls were middle and high school students interested in taking on an aviation career.

The students are part of the Ace Academy, now in its 12th year. It’s part of the Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals — led by trailblazing pilot and Kent State University Aeronautics alumna Stephanie Johnson.

“It’s really important to show minority students that this is an option,” said Johnson. “Careers in aerospace are available to them because a lot of us don’t have people in our families that do these jobs, so we don’t even think of them.”

Johnson was the first Black woman to graduate from the university’s flight program. She went on to continue a historic career of breaking barriers.

Johnson said she was the first Black woman to become a pilot at Northwest Airlines, then the first to become captain at Delta Airlines.

“A few years ago, I became the first female chief pilot at Delta Airlines,” said Johnson.

Now she’s spending time giving back, with about 20 students this week coming from as far as Buffalo, New York, eager to learn about all things aviation from someone who looks like them thriving in a career field striving to be more diverse.

“It’s very important to have a physical representation,” said Pierson Schwartz of New York. “Being able to come to a place like this and experience all the things I have, really shows that it provides opportunity.”

Retired airline pilot John Mitchell, the son of a Tuskegee Airman, the nation’s first Black military aviators, gave students a lesson in history designed to inspire.

“That’s what it is, exposure, and once they do see it and have that capability, it’s absolutely beautiful to see some of the students continue on flying,” said Mitchell.

Rocky River High School student Gabriel O’Malley said the experience helped cement his desire to become a pilot.

“Made me even more excited to go on a career path and hopefully just have some nice opportunities and have some fun with it,” said O’Malley.

Admission to the academy is offered to children ages 13 to 18 years old. Applications are selected from a competitive ranking process based on essay, cumulative GPA and age.

“It’s really just worth it to see the light that comes on in the student,” said Jonson. “The awareness, the realization that there’s something else that’s a potential for them, that they have potential.”