CLEVELAND (WJW) – Help has begun to arrive for residents plagued by vehicles crashing into their homes.

Sherry Heart has lived on West Boulevard on the city’s west side for 60 years.

She says the crashes began soon after an I-90 ramp was built; ending in a perpendicular T-stop at their street.

Vehicles come speeding down the ramp and right across West Boulevard into their houses or onto their properties.

“Every six weeks there’s another hit,” said Heart.

She says they are on their 44th guardrail and she has replaced the front porch on her sturdy century home four times.

Last November, a pickup truck came barreling down the ramp and destroyed the stone foundation.

“The stones are 600 pounds a piece and he literally made it to the mainframe under the porch,” said Heart.

FOX 8 covered the accident to bring awareness to the problem, and since then, there have been nine more accidents, but also finally some help.

In March, ODOT installed multiple warning signs and changed the timing on the traffic light so that those getting off the freeway would have to stop.

Now, within the last couple of weeks, the City of Cleveland has installed large cement barriers along Sherry and her next door neighbor’s front yards in both directions.

On Wednesday she thanked her Councilman Danny Kelly, the City of Cleveland and FOX 8 for bringing attention to the dangerous situation.

“Just the fact Cleveland dropped these barricades, that’s one step closer to protecting us,” said Heart. “Thank you Channel 8 for helping us out.”

But, there is still work to be done. Their driveways remain wide open and she has witnessed vehicles going airborne over the guardrails.

Later this month, around Aug. 24, she was told ODOT will begin receiving bids for a construction project that will provide a permanent solution.

“They’re going to put a triangle on the ramp and then a barrier wall out in front right on West Boulevard so they literally have to go through two things before they would even hit the guardrail or my house,” said Heart.

License plate reading cameras will also be installed to deter criminals from using the ramp to evade police and to identify hit-and-run suspects.

Sherry says all of the work can’t come soon enough for residents, who have spent tens of thousands of dollars repairing their homes over the years while also living in fear of the next crash.

“There was somebody walking their dog and they got hit, and my neighbors won’t even have their grandkids here because it’s too dangerous,” said Heart. “God forbid anything happens before they start the job.”